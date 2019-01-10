A statewide winter storm and playoff football crowds could lead to traffic slowdowns this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution as snow is forecast on Friday and road conditions may be slippery at times. If you have to travel, please allow extra time to reach your destination.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm system will pass through Missouri from the southwest to the northeast on Friday and continue into Saturday night. Snow accumulations up to 10 inches are predicted for parts of the state. There is also the possibility of sleet and light freezing rain in some areas.

Increased traffic is expected in the Kansas City area this weekend as the Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts in a divisional round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

To check road conditions, please go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

Here are some safety tips:

Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down.

Slow down and adjust your speed to the conditions. Do not use your cruise control.

Keep mirrors, windows and lights clean.

If your wipers are on, keep your headlights on. It’s the law.

Stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment. Plowed snow can create a cloud that can blind drivers following too closely.

If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, please remain in your vehicle.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.