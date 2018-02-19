Several highway construction projects are planned across Northwest Missouri during the 2018 construction season. These projects, administered by the MoDOT Northwest District, range from resurfacing to bridge reconstruction to safety improvements.

With more than 35 projects planned to begin this season, the department is making an investment of more than $64 million to infrastructure improvements throughout Northwest Missouri, including more than 300 miles of resurfacing.

Some of the planned projects include:

• Surface improvements on US Route 71 in Nodaway and Andrew counties spanning more than 11.5 miles

• Eighty-three miles of surface improvements along US Route 65 from the Iowa state line to the Missouri River

• Improvements on Interstate 29 including the rehabilitation of the southbound Nodaway River bridge and more than 30 miles of resurfacing

“These projects represent our year-round work with our planning partners to prioritize projects and determine the best use of the taxpayers’ dollars with which we’re entrusted,” District Engineer Don Wichern said. “Not only will motorists see contractors working on these roadways throughout Northwest Missouri, but our maintenance forces will also be out there doing preventative maintenance to preserve the life of other roads and stretch the taxpayers’ monies as far as we can. We ask everyone to buckle up and put their phone down, especially in work zones, so our workers and all motorists can get home safely each day.”