This is the first total eclipse that residents of Missouri have seen since August 7, 1869, which is 148 years ago.

The 1869 total eclipse only crossed the northeast corner of the state. This year’s eclipse will pass over 42 Missouri state parks and historic sites.

The next time there will be a total eclipse in the United States will be April 8, 2024 which will cross from Texas to Maine.

The earliest correctly predicted total solar eclipse in history was documented in Babylon on May 3, 1375 BCE. However, historians have found information in an ancient Chinese document that refers to an even earlier occurring eclipse on October 22, 2134 BCE. Although the story goes that two royal astrologers failed to predict the event, it is the oldest solar eclipse recorded in human history.