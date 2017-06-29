The 2017 Miss Missouri Pageant earlier this month in Mexico, MO, saw three contestants from the past Miss Northwest Missouri Scholarship Pageant.

Miss Northwest Marissa Jarnagin, Miss Maryville Madison Horner and Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen Chloe Mitchell all competed.

Mitchell took to the Miss Missouri stage for the first time and it was Horner’s first time in the Miss division. She earned the non-finalist swimsuit award. Jarnagin made the top 10 and received the newcomer award. This award is selected by the pageant production staff and goes to the first-time contestant that performs well in all phases of the pageant.

“While none of them walked away with the Miss Missouri crown, I am just as proud of them as if they had,” Kendell Misemer, Miss Northwest Missouri Scholarship Pageant director, said. “It is an honor to be their director and I want to thank them for doing a great job and also thank their parents for their wonderful support.”

The next pageant year begins soon as the 2018 Miss Northwest Scholarship Pageant will be at 2 pm, Sunday, July 30 at the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts on the Northwest Missouri State campus.

Entries should be registered as soon as possible. Information about this pageant can be obtained by calling Misemer at 660.562.7790 or via email at kgmise@grm.net.