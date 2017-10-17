On October 15, the Miss Northwest Scholarship Pageant in the Mary Linn Auditorium at Northwest Missouri State University saw 13 ladies compete for crowns.

Winners at the end of the evening were 2018 Miss Maryville Angela Luna, 22, from Wentzville, who attends Northwest Missouri State University; 2018 Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen Faith Whatley-Blaine, 17, from St. Louis, who attends Nerinx Hall High School; and 2018 Miss Northwest Danielle Stanfield, 17, from Camdenton, who attends Camdenton High School. They were joined by Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis. Luna, Whatley-Blaine and Stanfield will compete in June at the state event in Mexico, MO.