A&G Restaurant and the Miss Northwest Pageant Board are hosting Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis with a meet and greet session from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, October 14 at the restaurant, 208 North Main Street, Maryville.

During the event, the public can receive autographed photos from Davis.

This event is a prelude to the Miss Northwest, Miss Maryville and Miss Northwest Counties Pageant to be held at 6:30 pm that evening at the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts, Northwest campus, where Miss Missouri will also appear.

Davis was crowned Miss Missouri in June for 2017. She is a native of St. Charles and earned her bachelor of arts degree in communication with a focus in journalism and media studies from Saint Louis University.

Upon being crowned, Davis was awarded a $13,000 scholarship to help further her education. In September, Davis competed against more than 50 women for the title of Miss America. She placed as first runner up and received $25,000 in scholarship money.

She will spend the remainder of her reign as Miss Missouri traveling the state promoting her platform, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall – Diversity Matters.” Davis says her platform is about fighting for equal rights and inclusion of everyone, regardless of sex, race, sexual preference or anything that makes one person different from another.

Davis will remain active in fundraising efforts for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals. Within the past five years she has raised $4,500 for CMN.