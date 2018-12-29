The Ministry Center teamed up with Maryville High School alumni for the Spoofhound Alumni Food Pantry Challenge fundraiser.

For the second year in a row, the class of 1975 received the title of Most Generous Spoofhound Class by donating $775. In second place was the 1977 class with $300 and in third place was the 1978 class with a total of $150.

A total of $1,275 was donated to The Ministry Center. If individuals are interested in making monetary donations or sponsoring a food drive, they may contact Director Merlin Atkins at 660.562.9423.