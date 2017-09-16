The West Nodaway Ministerial Alliance is in need of donations to help families in need through the winter.

The Ministerial Alliance works to share the light of Christ throughout the community by offering families in need financial emergency assistance, funding the angel tree project which provides food boxes for families at Christmas and giving Bibles to local high school seniors.

Since January, it has assisted nine local families by providing funds for utilities, emergency needs and car repairs, helping families get to work. This year, it also provided 26 high school seniors with a personal Bible.

Alliance members say winter brings the need for emergency heating provisions.

Last year, for the holiday season, the alliance provided 42 food boxes that included hams and potatoes for families in need.

“Christmas is a season of light and a season of caring. However, for some individuals and families, it can be a time of hopelessness and pain,” Terry Robison, First Christian Church of Burlington Jct. pastor and Ministerial Alliance member, stated.

The alliance is asking for donations to fund projects for another year.

Those interested can contact any of the local pastors in Burlington Jct. to donate or leave a contribution at the Citizen’s Bank in Burlington Jct.