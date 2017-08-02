West Nodaway youth cheerleaders marched in the parade during the Burlington Jct. annual Town and Country Days on July 29.

Members of the team are front: Haylee Dawson, Makenzi Howard, Hadley Fast, Kalynn Godsey, Lilly Embly, Madeline Wilmes, Ellie Wilmes; back: Sydney Marriott, Alivia Ferry, Paidyn Linville, Reganne Fast, Savanna Marriott, Sarah Yount, Anastyn Nielson, Skye Embly and Anastyn Hyatt; not pictured: Bella Walker, Brea Reynolds and Emma Hart. The group is coached by Shelly Marriott and Kadie McClurg.

