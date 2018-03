Michael R. Murphy, 77, Barnard, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at his home.

Mr. Murphy’s body has been cremated under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A visitation was held Friday, March 23 at the funeral home.

