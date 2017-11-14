Michael Eugene “Mike” Calfee, 67, Elmo, died Wednesday, November 8, 2017, near Elmo.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, November 13 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Burlington Jct. Burial with full military honors was in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses or to St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, or to the Bradley-Carver American Legion Post 492.

