MHS tennis wins MEC

The Maryville Spoofhounds tennis team won the Midland Empire Conference on May 4 after going 9-1 in conference action.

The conference champions include, front: Managers Maggie Kempf and Lauren Macali; back, Mason Walk, Blake Clements, Corby Roush, Brady Archer, Peter Kempf, Chance Hermelink and Blake Schreck.