The Maryville Spoofhounds golf team placed second at the Class 2 Sectional 4 on May 8 at Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond to qualify for state as a team.

The Hounds had a team score of 330 behind LeBlond’s 326 and ahead of Summit Christian Academy with 363, O’Hara with 368, Penney with 372 and Archie with 440.

Bryce Farlin led the team with a 76 and a second-place finish. Trey Oglesby finished in seventh place with an 82. Matt Twaddle shot an 86, Matthew Madden shot an 86 and Connor Durbin shot a 96.

The Class 2 State Championship will be held May 15 and 16 at Fremont Hills Country Club in Nixa.