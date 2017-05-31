The Maryville High School boys track team placed third overall at the Class 3 Missouri State High School Athletic Association track meet held May 26-27.
Individual results included:
• Spencer Morrison, eighth place, 100m hurdles; fourth place, 300m hurdles
• Reece Bickford, third place, 100m; fourth place, 200m
• Josh Sanders, third place, 400m; fifth place, 800m
• Caleb Feuerbacher, fourth place, 3200m; sixth place, 1600m
• Elijah Green, fifth place shot put
Relay results included:
• 4×800, fourth place, Feuerbacher, Zach Staples, Will Mattock, Sanders
• 4×200, fifth place, Braiden Sells, Jon Holtman, Mark Zahnd, Bickford
• 4×400, third place, Sanders, Morrison, Holtman, Brady Atwell
For photos and more information see the printed Nodaway News Leader.
Facebook Comments