The Maryville High School boys track team placed third overall at the Class 3 Missouri State High School Athletic Association track meet held May 26-27.

Individual results included:

• Spencer Morrison, eighth place, 100m hurdles; fourth place, 300m hurdles

• Reece Bickford, third place, 100m; fourth place, 200m

• Josh Sanders, third place, 400m; fifth place, 800m

• Caleb Feuerbacher, fourth place, 3200m; sixth place, 1600m

• Elijah Green, fifth place shot put

Relay results included:

• 4×800, fourth place, Feuerbacher, Zach Staples, Will Mattock, Sanders

• 4×200, fifth place, Braiden Sells, Jon Holtman, Mark Zahnd, Bickford

• 4×400, third place, Sanders, Morrison, Holtman, Brady Atwell

