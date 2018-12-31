Lieutenant Colonel Eric T. Olson, acting superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration.

Last year over the 2018 New Year’s holiday counting period, nine people died and 291 people were injured in 845 traffic crashes.

This New Year’s holiday counting period begins at 6 pm on Friday, December 28, 2018, and ends at 11:59 pm on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

The Missouri Highway Patrol recommends the following:

– As you drive to your New Year’s celebration, remember to buckle up and make sure all your passengers do the same.

– Remember that you are transporting special cargo, so pay attention and obey all traffic laws.

– Be a courteous driver: When in doubt, yield the right-of-way. Be sure to use your turn signal to communicate your intentions.

– The posted speed limit reflects the roadway’s classification and is not a suggestion There’s no reason to speed—the party starts after you arrive safely. Driving is a responsibility you should take seriously.

– If your plans include alcohol, remember that nothing ruins a party like a DWI arrest or a drinking-related traffic crash on your way home. If you’re driving, you should be the designated driver. Otherwise, make sure your group has one before you get to the party. The roadway is no place for a driver who has been drinking. No one wants to begin 2019 in jail. Be smart. Designate a sober driver or take a taxi.

– Before you travel, check road conditions by calling 1-888-275-6636. Allow extra time during inclement weather or consider staying home. Remember that Missouri law states if you’re using your windshield wipers, your headlights must be turned on.

For more information, visit mshp.dps.missouri.gov.