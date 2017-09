The Maryville Fire Department will hold a 9/11 memorial service at 8:35 am, Monday, September 11 in honor of those who lost their lives at the Manhattan, NY, twin towers as well as those who sacrificed their lives serving in the armed forces in the war against terror.

The ceremony will be on the west side of the Nodaway County Courthouse by the flag poles and will include prayer, a moment of silence, presentation of colors and bell ringing.