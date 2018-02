The First United Methodist Church located at 102 North Main Street, Maryville, will have a guest speaker on Sunday, February 25.

Dr. Juanita Simmons, Northwest Missouri State University vice president of the Diversity Equity Inclusion Department, will be delivering a speech entitled “A Message for Millenniels and to Those Who Serve Them.”

Services are held at 9 am, 10:15 am and at 11:10 am.