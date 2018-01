Merlin Laverne Davison, 93, Clarinda, IA, died Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Westridge Care and Rehab Center, Clarinda.

Services were January 10 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, with Scott Davison officiating and burial in the Shearer Cemetery near Braddyville.

Memorials may be made to the Merlin Davison Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be left at ritchiefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, IA.