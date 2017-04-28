The following are some of the scheduled events:

• May 3 – Boulders Inn and Suites community open house and tours, Boulders Inn and Suites, 2 Fall Drive, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 11 am to 3 pm. For more information, contact Sharlet Dumke at 660.224.2222.

• May 4 – MPAC installation of new art pieces, Downtown Maryville.

• May 4, 11, 18, 25 – Book Nibblers, Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, 9:45 to 10:15 am. For infants to age three accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• May 4 – New Nodaway Humane Society spring luncheon shelter fundraiser, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, 11 am to 1 pm. Cinco de Mayo theme with full taco bar. For more information, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660.562.3333.

• May 4 – Book Nibblers story hour, “May the Fourth Be with You,” Maryville Public Library, for infants to age six, 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

• May 5 – Maryville Chamber First Friday Coffee at HOME by Sonja, 103 South Main Street, Maryville.

• May 5, 12, 19, 26 – Family Night on the Watson 9, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, 25055 Liberty Road, Maryville, every Friday evening after 3 pm. $5 green fees with pull carts included.

• May 5-8 – Nodaway County computer recycling community clean up, across from Wilmes Tire on North Main Street, Maryville, residents and businesses can drop off old electronics, 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, contact Brandon Quam, 660.215.2066, or visit nodawaycountycomputerrecycling.org.

• May 6 – Annual Maryville Garden Club plant sale, Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, 7 to 11 am. Locally-grown mums, daylilies, vegetables, coleus, herbs, hostas and more. Funds support the garden club’s civic and scholarship awards and community projects.

• May 6 – Burlington Jct. citywide garage sales.

• May 6 – Maryville citywide garage sales.

• May 6 – Battle On Mozingo Catfish Tournament hosted by Catfish Hustlen and the Catfish Stalker, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 5:30 am to 6:30 pm. Tournament open to the public. For more information, visit the Catfish Hustlen Facebook page.

• May 6 – 22nd annual Abbey Trails 5K Run/2-Mile Walk and Health Fair, Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway W, Conception, registration, 7:30 am, start time, 9 am. Individual is $30. For more information, email communications@conception.edu or visit conceptionabbey.org/monastery/abbeytrails/.

• May 6 – Angels and Demons four-person scramble golf tournament, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, shotgun start, 1 pm.

• May 6 – Accordion concert in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception Abbey, 8 pm.

• May 6, 13, 20, 27 – Maryville Farmers Market, city parking lot at Fourth and Buchanan Streets, vendor setup starts at 6:30 am, sales from 7:30 am to noon. For more information, visit FarmersMarket64468.com.

• May 7 – N2IT Fishing Open Tournament, main boat ramp, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, open to the public, 6:30 am to 2:30 pm. Entry is limited to the first 50 boats. For more information, visit n2itfishing.com/contact.html.

• May 7 – Nodaway Chorale concert: Faure Requiem in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception Abbey, 3 pm.

• May 8-14 – Skidmore citywide cleanup, trash receptacles will be at the north end of town.

• May 9 – Minecraft Club, Maryville Public Library, 6 to 6:45 pm. For ages eight to 13. Advanced registration is required to attend, 660.582.5281.

• May 11 – Harry Potter book club, “Cursed Child,” Maryville Public Library, 4 to 5:30 pm. For grades 5-12.

• May 11 – Maryville Host Lions Founders Day and awards banquet, Maryville Country Club, 6 pm. For more information, contact a Host Lions member.

• May 11 – Burlington Jct. citywide cleanup, curbside pick up within city limits, starting at 7 am.

• May 12 – North Nodaway baccalaureate service, Hopkins First Christian Church, 7 pm.

• May 13, 27 – Library in Newton Hall, Skidmore, open 10 to 11 am, other times by appointment.

• May 16 – Story Hour, “Digging for Dinosaurs,” Maryville Public Library, for children ages two to eight, 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

• May 16 – Community Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville, 11 am to 7 pm. For more information, contact Betty Tinker at 816.262.6791, ext. 1805.

• May 16-28 – Annual Gardener’s Retreat, Conception Abbey.

• May 18 – Kids Block Party sponsored by the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Market Street on the Square, Maryville, 5:30 to 8 pm. The Amazing Mysto’s Magic Show presented by Parasol Puppets will be at 7 pm. For more information, contact the Chamber at 660.582.8643, chamber@maryvillechamber.com or visit maryvillechamber.com.

• May 18 – LEGO Club, “Build a Book Bridge,” Maryville Public Library, 6 pm. For students in grades one to five; advanced registration is requested.

• May 19 – Art, Rhythm & Brews sponsored by the Maryville Public Arts Committee, Downtown Square, Maryville, 7 to 11 pm. Tickets are $30 each and include three stages of live music, local food to sample, regional wines, cold beer and interactive art surprises. Call 660.582.1742 for more information.

• May 20 – Tri-City garage sales in Skidmore, Graham and Maitland.

• May 20 – American Bass Anglers D-59 Fishing Tournament, open tournament at the city ramp, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 6 am to 2 pm. For registration and more information, visit americanbassanglers.com/districts2015.php?Division=59.

• May 20 – Dennis Frost memorial clean up day, Tri-C communities of Clyde, Conception and Conception Jct., trash receptacle near American Legion Post #464, 8 am to noon. Sponsored by the Community Action Renewal Team. Freewill donations are accepted. Contact Jane Walter or Father Daniel for more information.

• May 20 – Mud Run sponsored by Skidmore Community Betterment, former school grounds, Skidmore, registration from 9 am to noon; mud flies at 1 pm. Adult tickets are $10, children six to 12, $5, five and under, free. Food sold on-site; coolers welcome. Proceeds benefit park project. For more information, call Jeff at 816.752.7702 or Johnny at 816.565.0789.

• May 20 – Watson 9 adult/youth alternate shot golf tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, shotgun start, 10 am. Sponsored by SSM Health St. Francis Hospital and Mozingo.

• May 20-21 – Extreme Cowboy Challenge Race, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park equestrian area, starts at 9 am. First race is seven to 11-year-olds then continues to other age divisions. Public is welcome to view. For more information, contact Angie Jones, 660.582.9596.

• May 21 – NEKKA Kayak Fishing Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 5:30 am to 3:30 pm. For more information, contact NEKKA at kckayakangler@gmail.com or visit northeastkansaskayakanglers.com/.

• May 23 – Ladies Night, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course, 6 pm. Food, fun and social golf.

• May 23 – Youth League starts at the Watson 9, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course, 5:30 pm. All skill levels welcome. Fun, social golf for children and teens.

• May 26 – St. Francis Classic Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course, two tee times, 7:30 am or 1:30 pm. The St. Francis Classic is an 18-hole, four-person scramble with a shotgun start. Registration includes green fees, cart rental, use of practice facilities, lunch and snacks; beverages, golfer gift package, all on-course contests and one mulligan per nine holes of golf.

Proceeds benefit SSM Health St. Francis Hospital. Bid with cell phone on more than 70 silent auction items or purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a trip for two to New Orleans. The auction will go live May 19. Visit sfgolf.gesture.com to bid.

To register, go to ssmhealthstfrancis.com/support-st-francis/golf-classic. Early bird registrations due by May 1; entry deadline is May 20. For more information, call 660.562.7933.

• May 26-29 – Letter the Word: Beginners Calligraphy Retreat, Conception Abby.

• May 28 – The Barnard Depot Museum is open, Highway M, Barnard, 1 to 4 pm. The museum is open the last Sunday of the month, May through September. To view the museum at other times or for more information, contact Mike Walker at 816.262.4814 or Kate Nothstine at 660.652.3719.

• May 29 – Maryville Aquatic Center opens, 502 North Laura Street, noon to 7 pm. For more information, contact Maryville Parks and Recreation at 660.562.2923.

• May 30 – Maryville Public Library Summer Reading Program begins, runs until July 29, for ages birth to 18.

• May 31 – Nodaway News Leader’s photography contest deadline, 116 East Third Street, Maryville, 5 pm.