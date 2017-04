Max R. Risser, 68, Maryville, died Monday, April 17, 2017, at Mosaic Life Center, St. Joseph.

A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 pm, Friday, May 5, 2017, at Mozingo Lake Golf Clubhouse, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.