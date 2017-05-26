Ashley Feldhacker recently opened Balance of Mind and Body, LLC, a massage therapy and reflexology practice, inside of Northwest Chiropractic at 206 West Second Street, Maryville.

Feldhacker has been a licensed reflexologist since 2008. Reflexology applies pressure to specific points on the hands and feet that correspond with certain body organs and systems, improving the health of the body.

She stated she always wanted to increase her services to offer therapeutic massages. She went back to school and became a licensed massage therapist in 2017, so she can now offer deep tissue massages, Swedish massages, hot stones, essential oils and others.

“People come in and trust me with their discomforts and pains. I take the responsibility to heal them. It’s neat to see how they get better,” she said. “I love being in an atmosphere where my beliefs align with the doctors here. They care about each individual and tailor the treatment to the person. They look at the treatment as a whole.”

Feldhacker works with local chiropractic doctors to enhance patient treatment. Besides relaxation, she states there are multiple benefits to getting regular massages including increasing circulation, decreasing blood pressure, lowering anxiety, improving mood and keeping the lymphatic system working properly, which controls part of the immune system.

“Massages promote an overall well-being of the body, so the body can heal itself. It’s a whole wellness management,” Feldhacker stated.

She believes in the healing power of touch, stating that touch can help with autism, post traumatic stress syndrome, addictions and an endless amount of other conditions.

“I believe touch can heal and bring about a better life,” Feldhacker said.

One of the reasons she chose this profession was her desire to help others. She has implemented two types of pay it forward programs for her business. The first program is her card of kindness. She has released cards of kindness into circulation within the community. Those individuals with a card can come in for a free massage and then give the card to someone else who could use it.

Her second program is her pay it forward wall. When she receives tips, she places the money on the wall. Individuals who can not afford a service can use the money on the wall to pay for a session.

“Everything I do, it’s the drive to help people that keeps me going, to help someone and to do it through touch,” Feldhacker said.

In the future, she plans to continue taking classes to learn new techniques and plans to expand her services to include facials and other options.

Feldhacker lives locally with her husband, Dan, who works for the post office. They have three children, Jordan, a senior at Maryville High School, fourth-grader Danielle and one-year-old Connor.

Balance of Mind and Body is open from 8 am to 2 pm, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8 am to 5 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those interested in her services can call 660.582.8099 or 417.693.0213 to schedule an appointment. For more information, see her Facebook page.