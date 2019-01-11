SSM Health has announced that Mike Baumgartner, president of SSM Health St. Francis Hospital – Maryville, has been appointed Regional President of SSM Health in Mid-Missouri. He will replace Phil Gustafson, who has been serving as Interim President for the region.

Baumgartner assumes the role immediately and will be working with Gustafson over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in Mid-Missouri. At the same time, Baumgartner will continue to be available as needed to assist with the transition in Maryville associated with the pending transfer of ownership to Mosaic Life Care.

“Mike is a strong and experienced leader who knows our ministry well and will be a great asset to the entire region,” Steve Smoot, SSM Health chief operating officer, said. “We sincerely appreciate his exceptional dedication and service to our mission and all those we serve together.”

Baumgartner has served in Maryville for over 13 years. He was president at St. Francis from 1997 to 2007 then returned in 2015. Under his leadership, he has overseen the renovation and expansion of the hospital’s emergency and outpatient departments and has been highly successful in recruiting physicians to Maryville.

Mosaic Life Care is in the process of identifying a new president for SSM Health St. Francis.