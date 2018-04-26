Maryville Farmers Market leaders announced the market will be open from 7:30 am to noon, every Saturday starting May 5, in the city parking lot at Buchanan and Fourth streets.

The market, hosted by the Maryville Host Lions Club, features farm-fresh produce, locally made crafts and jewelry, fresh coffee and handmade donuts. It provides an unique opportunity for people to meet the people that grow the food.

New, this year, to the market are Second Saturday Screenings, which include:

• SSM Health – St. Francis Hospital, Maryville will offer monthly screenings will include blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and mental health, along with advice on nutrition and diet.

• Northwest Missouri State University Foster Fitness Center will provide a fitness expert to share the benefits of an active lifestyle and demonstrate simple exercises.

• William Coy farm-to-table restaurant at the Mozingo Lake Conference Center will demonstrate how to turn fresh food into delicious meals.

“We have an opportunity for people to buy fresh vegetables and fruits,” said Host Lion Committee Lead Sam Mason. “Let’s give them the tools they need to take charge of their health. Knowing how to prepare things properly, that taste good, will bring people back for more.”

A booth at the Farmer’s Market is $10 per week, with the first week free. The market welcomes the occasional vendor with excess produce to set up a booth.

“We also welcome kids with backyard gardens to come sell at the Farmer’s Market,” said Mason. “It’s only $2 for them to have a booth.”

The last weekend of the month will feature vendors with flea market items.

The benefits of having the Farmers Market at the current location are:

• Consumers are able to walk, bike or run to the centrally located spot.

• Parking is convenient along the street or in the city-owned gravel parking lot across the street.

• It helps to promote the downtown and Fourth Street corridor.

For more information, the market is on Facebook under Maryville Farmers Market or at farmersmarket64468.com.