Maryville Young Players has announced auditions for its upcoming musical theatre production “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”

Any student in grades second through ninth interested in performing in MYP’s first show of the 2018 season are invited to audition April 19, 20 or 21 at the fine arts building on the Northwest Missouri State University campus. All students must be pre-registered for MYP’s 2018 summer musical theatre camp and request an audition time slot. Registration and audition information is available of the MYP website, MaryvilleYoungPlayers.org.

Auditions for MYP’s second show of the summer, “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,” will be held June 16 at the Schneider Performing Arts Center at Maryville High School. This is MYP’s “Second Stage” production, and is open to anyone in the community, high school age or older, who is interested in performing in a full musical theatre production. Additional details on Second Stage can also be found on the MYP website.

Maryville Young Players will present “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on the university campus at 2 and 7 pm on Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10. “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” will be presented at the Schneider Performing Arts Center, July 27-29.