The Maryville City Council approved the purchase of a $12,082 radio repeater during its regular meeting July 10.

A radio repeater takes in transmission signals from police devices and then retransmits them at a greater strength, ensuring their are no dead spots for police electronics. The current repeater sits atop the water tower on Edwards Street and does not always send out the signal. It has been repaired multiple times in the past nine years.

The new repeater, an Atlas 1200 P25 Station, will be purchased from Haug Communications, Inc., St. Joseph.

South Mattie will no longer receive the waterline replacement that was originally planned for this year. Instead, staff will replace the eight-inch cast iron pipeline on South Saunders with an eight-inch PVC pipe. Staff has decided that the South Saunders line is in a more critical condition. The line runs under the roadway, causing the need for concrete panel repairs each time there is repair. South Mattie will be placed on hold until next year.

Maryville accepted the ownership and maintenance of two fire hydrants that were installed by the Maryville School District at 1503 South Munn during the construction of the performing arts center last year. The hydrants have been inspected and meet all requirements.

It was approved to make amendments to the ordinance addressing public utilities and the discharge of industrial waste. People Service worked with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the changes would keep the policy in compliance.

The annual MAC Mini Triathlon was approved. It will be from 7:30 to 10:30 am, Saturday, August 5. The first leg of the race will be a swimming competition at the Maryville Aquatic Center. The second leg will be biking to Northwest Missouri State University, parking lot 42, and returning to the aquatic center. The final leg will consist of a running route.

Members of the Leadership Maryville group requested financial aid from the city. Council will discuss the request during budget meetings at a later date.

City Manager Greg McDanel reported that the water meter replacement project should be completed in the next 30 to 45 days. Keller Construction will wait until after the fair to continue the asphalt overlay.