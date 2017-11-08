Spoofhound football started scoring on November 3 against the Hornets in Chillicothe and didn’t let up. Quarterback Will Walker looks to pass. His stats were 8-16 passing for 119 yards and a TD.

Chillicothe put the first 12 points on the scoreboard, then the Hounds took over the game and the defense denied the end zone to the Hornets. Final score was Maryville 20, Chillicothe 12. Maryville finished district play as the Class 3 District 8 champions.

