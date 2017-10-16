The Maryville Spoofhounds softball team held on, but were unable to defeat the Lafayette Irish October 7 in the Class 3 District 16 opener. The Irish pulled a 12-4 win in St. Joseph to advance in the tournament while ending Maryville’s season.

Maryville’s Summer Swalley swings at a pitch in the first inning against Lafayette in the Class 3 District 16 softball tournament in St. Joseph. Lafayette would win the game 12-4 to end the season for the Spoofhounds.

