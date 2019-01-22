The city of Maryville has been ranked the ninth safest city in Missouri for 2019 by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Annual rankings are based on statistics provided by the FBI Uniform Crime Report for violent and property crimes. According to the data, Maryville had 24 violent crimes and 151 property crimes in 2018.

“In addition to the values we share as a community, the top 10 ranking an be attributed to the tireless efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, local judicial system and various community support services,” City Manager Greg McDanel said.

A full ranking of Missouri cities can be found at alarms.org/safest-cities-in-missouri.