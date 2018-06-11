Summertime in Maryville provides a wide variety of activities, events and facilities to enjoy through Maryville Parks and Recreation.

Youth Activities

Camp Experience

Registration runs week by week from June 25 through July 30. A parent information night will be at 6 pm, Thursday, June 14.

The camp is for ages six to 12. Campers will participate in games, arts and crafts, field trips, special guests and more.

Camps are from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, June 25 to August 3. Sign up for as many weeks as desired. Children are required to bring a sack lunch each day. An afternoon snack will be provided.

Youth Soccer

Early bird registration runs July 30 to August 5; regular registration is August 6 to 17.

Teams are for boys and girls, ages five to 16. Games at Donaldson Westside Sports Complex will tentatively begin September 8.

Adult Activities

Water Aerobics

Registration continues through the summer.

Classes are for all ages and fitness levels and are held at 7 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Maryville Aquatic Center.

Session 1 runs through July 3 and Session 2 runs from July 5 to August 9.

Co-ed Softball

Regular registration continues through June 22, with late registration from June 23 to 25. League tentatively begins July 2.

League games will be Monday to Thursday evenings with a postseason tournament following. Participants must be at least 16 years old, with unlimited players on teams.

Volleyball

Regular registration runs from August 13 to 31, with late registration from September 1 to 3. League tentatively begins September 10.

Teams will compete in a regular season round-robin schedule with a single-elimination tournament following. Players must be at least 18 years old and no longer in high school, with unlimited players on teams.

Maryville Aquatic Center

Pool

The pool is open for open swim, 1 to 6 pm, and family hour, 6 to 7 pm, Monday through Sunday, through August 12.

Specials include Monday buck night, 6 to 7 pm, and Aloha Fridays, after 3 pm. Private party rentals and birthday packages are available as are value and season passes.

New this summer, a lap swimmers pass is available, with swimming from 8 to 9 am, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Group Swimming Lessons

Regular registration runs through June 15, with late registration following. Lessons are at the MAC during July. Groups include: parent/child at age two – parent in the water with child at all times; Pre-K for ages three to five; swim levels 1 to 6.

Private Swimming Lessons

Registration runs throughout the summer at the MAC. Sign up with an instructor of your choice. Half-hour lessons are offered Monday through Thursday mornings and evenings.

Mozingo Lake

The Mozingo Lake Golf Course includes the Sechrest 18 and the Watson 9 with several events, tournaments and leagues throughout the summer.

The Mozingo Lake Recreation Park offers tent, RV and equestrian RV camping, cabins, group camp and multipurpose building as well as Boulders Inn and Suites and the conference center.

The park provides opportunities for fishing, boating, swimming, beach volleyball, hiking, equestrian trails, a remote control airfield and the MOERA course.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit mozingolake.com/events.

Maryville Community Center

The MCC has new earlier hours during June and July, opening at 4:15 am, Monday through Friday, and closing at 10:30 pm, Monday through Thursday, and at 8 pm on Friday. It is also open from 6 am to 6 pm, Saturday, and noon to 6 pm, Sunday.

There are three courts, a walking/jogging track, cardio and weight equipment, aerobics, fitness and yoga programs, a child watch area and a coffee/shake shop.

Special Events

Concerts in the Park

The Concerts in the Park series returns this summer with two concerts remaining at the Donaldson Westside Amphitheater. They are free and begin at 7:30 pm with each event including a kids zone, food vendors and spirits.

June 9 will feature Bill Forness and One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash, and June 16 is Revelation, a tribute to Journey.

Flag Day celebration

A Flag Day celebration at Freedom Rock Plaza in Franklin Park begins at 5:30 pm, Thursday, June 14.

The event includes a flag raising, bike parade, hot dogs and hamburgers and old-fashioned games.

Mini Triathlon

The 12th annual mini triathlon begins at 7:30 am, Saturday, August 4 at the MAC.

The event is for individuals and teams of two or three with at least one girl; must be at least 12 years old to participate.

Regular registration runs from July 9 to 27; late registration will follow.

Parks and Athletic Rentals

The park shelters may be reserved seven days a week for a half or full day.

The baseball fields can be reserved by the hour for practices or for the day for tournaments. The soccer and football fields and the sand volleyball courts can be reserved by the hour.

For more information on any MPR activities, facilities or events, visit maryvilleparks.org or call 660.562.2923. For the MAC, call 660.562.2663, and for Mozingo Lake, visit mozingolake.com or call 660.562.3864.

You can also follow MPR on Facebook, Maryville Community Center, on Twitter, @MVille_ParksRec, and on Instagram, MaryvilleParksRec.