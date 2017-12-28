The city of Maryville is providing two locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees.

Trees will be accepted until Tuesday, January 16 at the Maryville street garage, Second Street and North Newton Street, or the lower parking lot behind City Hall, 415 North Market Street.

Trees will not be taken for free at the transfer station as it is now being operated by a private party.

Please remove all lights, ornaments and tree stands before disposing the tree.

If you have any questions regarding the Christmas tree drop off, call Maryville City Hall at 660.562.8012.