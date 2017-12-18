A Maryville man faces felony rape and sodomy charges following an incident on November 19 in Maryville.

Jesse D. McLin, 25, has been charged in the Nodaway County Circuit Court with Felony Rape or Attempted Rape – 1st Degree and two counts of Felony Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy – 1st Degree.

According to court records, the victim was “unable to appraise the nature of their own conduct or unable to communicate unwillingness to act” after consuming alcohol with the defendant and friends and taking sleeping medication and Nyquil.

McLin is free on bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 10 before Judge Douglas Thomson.