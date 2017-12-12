A Maryville man has been charged with the rape of a developmentally disabled woman.

Seth R. Hicks, 23, was charged with two counts of Felony Rape in the 2nd Degree and four counts of Felony Sodomy in the 2nd Degree.

The charges were filed by Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice on December 8 in the Nodaway County Circuit Court.

The victim “suffers from mental handicap or developmental disability,” according to the probable cause statement, and the charges stem from multiple incidents in October.

Hicks’ initial arraignment is scheduled for December 12 before Judge Doug Thomson.