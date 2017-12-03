The Maryville City Council passed an ordinance to lease one acre of land from the Maryville Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to build a monument sign for the Mozingo Lake and Recreational Park during its regular meeting November 27.

MIDC purchased nearly 21 acres on the corner of Liberty Road and Highway 136. The city wants to eventually buy the land, but until it has the capital funds to do so, council members have entered into a lease agreement for three years with an annual payment of $1,000. The lease can be extended up to nine years.

The $60,000 monument sign will be built by EL Crawford Construction Inc., St. Joseph. Construction on the 20-foot by 20-foot structure is expected to begin this week and the signage should be finished in three weeks. Boulders Inn and Suites will contribute $15,000 toward the overall cost.

An agreement between the city and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization (MDIO) was reached regarding holiday decor in the downtown area. MDIO will purchase light pole decorations and the city agreed to install, remove and store them. MDIO will be responsible for all maintenance and the decorations will not be covered under the city’s insurance plan.

A custom-designed $10,433.62 walk-in cooler was purchased from Supplies on the Fly from Sysco, Kennesaw, GA, for the catering kitchen at the Mozingo Conference Center.

During the April 24 regular meeting, the city council approved the annexation of 20.87 acres from Randy and Susie Holtman. The council approved rezoning the property from agriculture to R-2 single family zoning to allow for the construction of houses.

The second annual Reindeer Run 5K was approved. The run, hosted by the First United Methodist Church and the Maryville Sole Sisters and Brothers Running Club, will be from 9 to 10 am, Saturday, December 2.

The event will begin and end at the parking lot west of the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street. Maryville Public Safety will provide road blockage on the corner of Fourth Street and Buchanan Street. The entry fee is a toy for the Toys for Tots program.

The council went into a closed session for legal action, causes of action or litigation.