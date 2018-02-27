The Maryville City Council worked through many business items during the February 25 meeting, addressing change orders, contracts, annexation and Uber and Lyft services.

Business addressed by the council included:

• Maryville Public Art Coalition new president Mark Hendrix proposed five new sculptures for downtown. They will be in place in early May, council approved.

• Approved the request to hold the St. Patrick’s Day parade at 3:45 pm, sponsored by Burny’s Sports Bar, located in the 300 block of North Market.

• Annexation into the city was granted to the Horsepower Drive right of way, 11.37 acres owned by Jason Brown and Roxann Powell, located on South Depot. A public hearing was held for the annexation request of Maryville Industrial Development Corporation for a 76-acre property on Leigh Wilson Industrial Drive.

• Authorized an ordinance repeal and adoption of new language dealing with vehicles for hire to allow for state law compliance. The ordinance speaks to the new Uber and Lyft services in Maryville. The new city ordinance requires a $25 non-refundable fee to pay for a background check, a $20 driver permit and a $25 permit fee, with $5 per additional vehicle. The financial difference in the proposed ordinance was a $15 increase.

• Executed a lease with Western Bank & Trust, Eden Prairie, MN, for lease of four pieces of Hillyard cleaning equipment for the conference center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The proposal would allow one employee to clean the 30,000-square-foot facility. The cost will be $450.27 per month, with a total of $16,359.72 over three years.

• Change orders were approved with DS Painting, LLC, Maryville, number two, for $17,638.80, and JD Bishop Construction, LLC, Meadville, for $15,116 in concrete work at Mozingo Conference Center, which was not budgeted and will be deducted from a budgeted item of a lease for golf equipment.

• Approved two representatives from the Maryville and Northeast Nodaway school districts as members of the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Advisory Board. There are currently four vacant positions. Thirteen applicants have been received. Michelle Drake and Daniel Billings were reappointed. Robert Phillips and Todd Stagner were appointed and a representative from the NEN school will be added at a later date.

• A supplement agreement, number three, was accepted with Jviation, Inc., Jefferson City, and a state block grant with MoDOT for the runway 14/32 rehabilitation, which did not require any additional money. Another ordinance was approved with Jviation to replace a malfunctioning pilot controlled lighting system, with 90 percent of the $28,440 total to come from MoDOT. The company chosen was Strukel Electric, Inc., Girard, KS, for $14,230. The project won state, national and other accolades.

• Authorized a contract with SCG Consulting Services, Bellevue, NE, at $22,000, to prepare a feasibility analysis and improvement recommendations to the possible consolidation of the E-911 dispatching operations of the city with Nodaway County. County officials has agreed to provide $10,000 for the study, which should take 12 weeks to complete.

• Approved the first amendment to the ground lease with Boulders Inn Maryville, LLC, addressing several items after the hotel’s first year of operation including maintenance responsibilities for the parking areas to be added to the park staff duties, payment of transient guest tax and sales tax as a payment fee that has been collected and a reduction of liability insurance amounts.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave the following items in his report: a request for proposal for a study about entry level housing in the town; the city has been named the sixth safest city in the state; legislative bills that are being debated; and the city hosting an upcoming law enforcement and first response luncheon.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland told of the 2018 PGA junior league; with 35 to 40 golfers participating and a planned appearance of US Congressman Sam Graves at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport at 6:30 pm, Thursday, March 8. Graves is expected to speak about general aviation issues currently in front of the Congress.

The council approved a request by McDanel to pull a discussion item off the open session agenda and move into closed, which was the topic of the 2018 asphalt mill and overlay project to discuss the specifications to be let out to bid.