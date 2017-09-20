The Mozingo Advisory Board approved the increase of cabin rental prices at Mozingo Lake Recreational Park during its regular meeting September 18.

If approved by the Maryville City Council, campers can expect to see an approximate 10-percent increase in cabin prices. Each cabin has its own price. Staff is hopeful the increase will help with the cost of cabin upkeep and repairs.

The board also approved changing the reservable RV pricing. Currently, a reserved RV site is $35 per night and a non-reservable RV site is $25 per night. The policy was amended to make all RV sites $25 per night. However, the park will charge a $10 one-time reservation fee for sites that are in the reservable campground and the equestrian campground.

Individuals who reserve a location and then choose to stay longer than their reservation may do so at the continued rate of $25 per night, if the site has not been reserved by someone else. If the site becomes reserved online, they would have to move locations.

If a party would like to stay longer than their original reservation and wanted to book an additional reservation to ensure their location would be secure, they would have to pay the $10 reservation fee again to book the extended reservation.

City Manager Greg McDanel was in attendance and stressed the need for the board to be more diversified in its members. He proposed that two board member positions should be chosen by the Nodaway County Commissioners and two positions chosen by the Maryville R-II School District from the pool of applicants.

It was also approved to restructure Mozingo board member appointments. The restructure does not affect current board members, but will be applied to future applicants.