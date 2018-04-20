Phillip Pohren will take over the reins as Eugene Field Elementary principal beginning July 1.

“Mr. Pohren is an energetic, experienced leader. His 12 years in elementary administration will serve him well in this position,” Maryville Superintendent Becky Albrecht said.

Pohren has been a building administrator for 12 years, spending the last 10 years as an elementary principal at Central Elementary and Field Elementary in the Chillicothe R-II School District.

“It is great to be moving to a place that feels like home. Maryville has a proven track record for educational excellence and my family looks forward to becoming part of this great community. Go Hounds #OABAAB,” Pohren stated.

He earned his bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education from the University of Iowa. He later completed his master’s in educational leadership through Northwest Missouri State University and earned an educational specialist degree from William Woods University.

Pohren and his wife, Erin, have four daughters, Ella, Katherine, Caroline and Sidney.

He has served on several boards including The Cultural Corner Art Guild, Grand River Y, North Missouri Center for Youth and Families and is an active member of the First Baptist Church.

Current elementary principal, Brian Lynn, has been reassigned to other administrative duties as a curriculum coordinator working with curriculum, instructional technology and other related areas.