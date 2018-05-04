The City of Maryville by ordinance has identified three periods a year for burning yard waste.

Those periods are April 1 – 14, July 17 – 31 and October 24 through November 6 from dawn until dusk or as modified or extended by city council based primarily on weather conditions.

Due to recent moisture, the burn period has been extended through the month of May this year. Materials permitted to be burned include leaves, small twigs and grass clippings.

Details of Ordinance Section 230.065, of the Maryville Municipal Codes, permitting the burning of yard waste materials is available for review on the city website at maryville.org or by calling city hall at 660.562.8001 for details.