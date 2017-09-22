The Maryville City Council agreed to extend the work release program with the Maryville Treatment Center during its regular meeting September 13.

The program provides a work program for six offenders serving time at the treatment center. The offenders will work from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

Some of the work duties include ground maintenance, including litter pick up, cutting grass, tree trimming, brush cutting, weed eating, painting and trash collection.

The city pays each offender $7.50 a day. The program reduces the city’s part-time labor costs.

Chamber of Commerce Director Lily White asked the council for $1,500 to sponsor the annual Great Northwest Day event. The council will discuss the sponsorship during budget hearings.

City Manager Greg McDanel reported that he and Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland attended the annual Missouri Municipal League Conference. McDanel stated he would like for city department heads and city council members to attend the conference next year.

City staff is working with contractors to get estimates for concrete repair work on the streets of Chick, Parkdale and Gard.