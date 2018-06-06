The Maryville City Council held three public hearings dealing with annexation of properties prior to the May 30 regular meeting.

The properties were: an acreage owned by Nodaway County near South Depot; land along Leigh Wilson Industrial Drive owned by the city; and 63 acres owned by the Vinardi Trust laying east of Wal-Mart. No one addressed the council about the three properties.

Ordinances were accepted for the annexation of the property near South Depot, for property near the New Nodaway Humane Society and property on South Country Club Drive.

All three will allow for a more uniform city limit boundary.

Other business

• Approved contracts with Snyder and Associates, Maryville, for engineering services for the Maryville sanitary sewer conversion projects not to exceed $64,800 and the South Market waterline replacement project not to exceed $37,800.

• Authorized a resolution to split a lot at 1911 South Main, owned by Genevieve M. Sherlock Trust. The 2.91 acres will facilitate the construction of a Casey’s General Store.

As a discussion item, the council heard about the Maryville Public Library’s parking and alley project. The project, which was approved by the council, will replace deteriorated areas of the parking lot. The city’s portion of the estimated $11,600 cost will be city staff labor and $2,300 from the Capital Improvement Program.

Appointments/Reappointments

Parks and Recreation board members: Reappointment of Sonja Wolbert and the appointment of Kelly Quinlin.

Maryville Housing Authority board members: Reappointment of James Jacoby and Teckla Ehmke.

Planning and Zoning Commission: Reappointment of Gentry Martin and Robert Cronk.

Board of Zoning Adjustment: Reappointment of Brandon Brand and John Archer. There is still one opening on this board.

Reports

Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Dobson presented the annual financial report. Fifty-one percent of the projected expenses have been spent for the fiscal year ending September 30. On the revenue side, approximately 26 percent of the income has come in; there are three months or 25 percent of the year left. Approximately $80,000 has been spent on the aquatic center pool.

City Manager Greg McDanel reported the annual asphalt mill and overlay project will start on North Main and continue to 12th Street; then Hawk Road will be reconstructed. A two-day workshop will begin with the focus being a city housing survey. He and others recently attended a convention in Las Vegas.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland reported the golf leagues are in full swing with 51 in the ladies league and 17 teams of men, and the youth PGA had its first meet.

City Councilman Matt Johnson congratulated Angie Jones on her state award. Renee Riedel said she joined the Downtown Maryville and Mozingo Advisory Board to represent the council. Mayor Rachael Martin spoke of two upcoming events.

The council closed the open meeting and continued in closed session for the topic of leasing, purchase or sale of real estate.