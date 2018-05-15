Cleaning up annexation issues including public hearings, ordinances and resolutions was on the May 14 agenda of the Maryville City Council.

Three properties were the subject matter of a public hearing held at the onset of the open portion of the meeting. They addressed South Depot, South Country Club Drive and property owned by the New Nodaway Humane Society. No citizens spoke at the public hearings.

Later in the meeting, ordinances were approved to allow the annexation of properties on Leigh Wilson Industrial Drive, dedicating a right-of-way along that industrial area and allowing property owned by Nodaway County near the county’s maintenance barn to be in the city limits. Land owned by the Vinardi Trust was also authorized to be annexed into the city. The 63 acres lies east of Wal-Mart. These laws will authorize future public hearings.

Resolutions were approved for a lot split at 966 South Market, owned by Jerry and Joan Schneider, and another lot to be split at 325 Larry Drive, owned by Steve Mickelson.

The business of getting the financing to build the public safety facility, $4 million, street improvements, $1,771,458, and other capital items was done with the aid of Piper Jaffrey, the city’s financial advisor. The ordinance authorized the delivery of Certificates of Participation (COPs) to issue $6,550,000 of debt. The public safety facility is expected to result in an annual debt of approximately $303,000 for 20 years. The street improvements and other capital items will result in an annual debt of approximately $280,000 for 10 years. Over the life of the certificates, approximately $2,261,062 will be paid in interest and $6,550,000 in principal.

Other business:

• Citizens requested the use of city streets for two events. James Runde spoke about the Special Olympic Torch Run/Walk at 9 am, Tuesday, May 22. This will begin on the west side of the Nodaway County Courthouse with a proclamation by a member of the city council. The run will continue down Main Street through the Kawasaki intersection at the south edge of town.

Rex Wallace, Nodaway County Fair, requested to hold the 2018 Nodaway County Fair July 19-21, with street closures requested from 5 pm, Tuesday, July 17 until 5 pm, Sunday, July 22.

Both were approved.

• Council authorized a contract with Wells Bank for banking services and to serve as the depository of city funds.

• Voted to execute a contract with RDG Schutte Wilscam Birge, Inc., Omaha, NE, at $27,500 for a community housing study.

Reports:

• City Manager Greg McDanel expressed appreciation for Kawasaki donating two new jet skis for Mozingo Lake Patrol; reported 112 pounds of unused medication were recovered during the DEA prescription drug take back April 28; and the city’s insurance company, MIRMA, held a training seminar for public works employees.

• Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland told of upcoming events at Mozingo Golf Course including three teams of youth that will participate in the PGA Junior League. All league golf will begin soon and the annual adult/youth alternate shot golf tourney will be May 19.

The next council meeting is Wednesday, May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.