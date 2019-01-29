Amy A. Haase, principal of RDG Planning and Design, Omaha, presented the results of an updated housing study for Maryville at the January 28 city council meeting.

Haase’s firm surveyed 1,186 individuals and held stakeholder meetings with contractors, realtors, landlords and others to research the present condition of Maryville’s variety of housing options. She also delved into the what the future might look like for the city.

The summary of the study, funded partially by Maryville Industrial Development Corporation and Nodaway County Economic Development, found there is a real need, today and for the future, for homes within the $125,000 to $200,000 range. She said while land is available for contractors to build, the cost of new construction is too high for the income level of Maryville’s residents. Multi-family housing utilized by university students is saturated; however, after those students graduate, the workforce living spaces are lacking.

The assets which Maryville has going for it include a stable job market, strong multi-family building activity, low owner-occupied vacancy rate and strong partnerships such as a supportive university. Challenges cited were slow construction activity on homes other than multi-family, limited property lots in supply, a lack of variety, tight for sale market, a lacking builder capacity and elevated construction costs.

She did offer five strategic goals for the council to consider to go forward.

• Share development risks.

• Expand housing variety.

• Increase lot supply.

• Encourage investment in existing housing stock.

• Continue investing in city’s amenities.

Also during the meeting, Maryville Public Art Committee (MPAC) President Mark Hendrix shared the group’s choices for the next round of sculptures to be placed downtown. He thanked the council for $5,000 toward the leasing costs.

Other business addressed

• Approved the liquor licenses of package and Sunday package for Casey’s General Store, 1925 South Main Street. Additional licenses will need application and approval once a manager is hired for the store.

• Authorized the 2019 Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday to be April 19 to 25.

The council went into closed session to speak to personnel issues.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel spoke of the highlights of his five-page written report, including the 2019 budget, will soon be placed on the city’s website. Over $57,000 has been spent in January for snow removal, several legislative bills, Terracon will be making 10 soil borings at the public safety facility site and upcoming events.

Councilman Ben Lipiec attended the Dr. Martin Luther King Peace Brunch and noted it was an outstanding event.

Councilman Tye Parsons thanked the MPAC for their commitment to bringing art to the downtown area.

Mayor Rachael Martin reported on several activities she had attended on behalf of the city, the #ForMaryville movement and her street clearing snowplow experience with Jay Cacek.