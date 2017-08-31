During its regular meeting August 28, the Maryville City Council entertained several requests from various groups in the community asking the city to provide them with funding for the upcoming year.

The Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation asked for funds to supplement their budget and Wine Fest fundraisers. They are currently working with 15 clients in the area, and in the past year have helped open two businesses in Maryville: Country Glitter and Bull’s Eye Trading.

The Maryville Public Art Committee asked the council for $9,710 to expand its art programs, increase the number of art sculptures and grow the Art, Rhythm and Brews Festival. Last year, the council gave them $6,000, with the goal that they would become self-sustainable.

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri works with non-profit organizations and community revitalization. Last year the council gave them $1,000. This year, they are asking for $2,500.

Nodaway County Economic Development asked for $62,000, the same as their request last year. Director Josh McKim presented some data for the area, stating jobs are on a slow but steady incline since the last economic downturn.

With the downturn and the closure of Energizer, the community lost approximately 1,500 to 2,000 jobs. Since 2014, there have been 500 new jobs created in the community.

McKim also stated that his office expects to see more than $700 million invested dollars to impact our area in the next couple of years due to two wind farms and other projects.

This year, the New Nodaway Humane Society asked for an additional $5,000 to $20,000 in monies above the $60,000 they received last year. The facility has made several budget cuts over the course of the last year. The money they receive from the council will determine which programs they reinstate next year including jobs, returning to six days a week of operation and more.

Aaron Dobson, Maryville Parks and Recreation director, presented an overview of his 2017-18 budget. The budget includes $110,000 for capital improvements including fixing the north Beal Park driveway and adding parking, updating the city pool’s pipe system and partnering with SSM Health St. Francis Hospital on its all-inclusive playground at the new preschool. Approximately 75 percent of the playground will be wheelchair accessible for children and adults.

Maryville Public Library Director Stephanie Patterson presented the library’s 2017-18 budget. With the increase in revenue from the increased tax that passed during the April election, Patterson plans to restore the library’s reserves to 30 percent, hire a full-time youth coordinator and spend approximately $35,000 to $57,000 updating books including the adult nonfiction section and electronic resources.

Megan Dennis was appointed to the Maryville Parks and Recreation board to complete the term of Joseph Overcoat, who has moved out of the area.

The Maryville Pizza Hut has changed ownership to GIPH Restaurants, LLC, Grand Island, NE, managed by James Colby, Savannah. The council approved a liquor license for the establishment. Linda Brown will remain the local restaurant manager.

The council set the tax levy at $1.1471 per $100 of assessed evaluation. It is expected to generate a total of $469,626 for the general fund, $551,200 for parks and recreation, $380,000 for the library and $129,153 for debt retirement.

It was approved to officially rezone the 18 properties located between West Sixth and West Seventh Streets and North Walnut and North Fillmore Streets from R2 to R2-M, allowing for the construction of duplexes.

SCS Engineers, Overland Park, was approved to perform the required groundwater monitoring services at the Maryville Sanitary Landfill. The two-year contract allows for the payment of $15,250 per testing.

The council approved the $907,223 contract with Ideker, Inc., St. Joseph, for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport apron project. JViation was approved as the project consultant for $176,930 and the council entered into a contract with the MoDOT Commission, which will provide an additional $1,086,405 toward the project.

A 60 HP hydromatic pump for the southwest lift station was purchased from Allied Systems, Inc., Omaha, NE, for $23,790.46.