During a city council workshop prior to the December 27 Maryville City Council meeting, the council reviewed four letters of interest for the open council seat to be vacated by Renee Riedel, who is moving out of town.

Tye Parsons, 637 West Grant, was selected to replace Riedel, whose term will expire in 2019. He will be sworn into office at the January 14 meeting.

Also prior to the open meeting, the council held a public hearing concerning a request for annexation of property owned by Brad Hilsabeck at 950 S. Depot.

The council approved a liquor by the drink license for five percent beer from Planet Sub with James Goecken, owner.

Two right-of-way use agreements for 20 years were authorized to allow the wind projects to cross city easements for electric transmission facilities into the power station on Highway 136. Tenaska Clear Creek, LLC, will cross Leigh Wilson Industrial Road with construction to begin at the end of February with completion at year’s end. White Cloud Wind Project, LLC, will cross US Highway 136 to reach the power station.

An agreement was approved with Public Water Supply District to allow servicing in the Pleasant Ridge subdivision and the Homestead Housing area and southeast territory, which lies east of Ivory Road, south of South Avenue and west of US Highway 71, with $42,700 payout.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel told of the $10 million Build grant for South Main improvements, Santa Cops activities, training held for public safety officers, prepaid wireless service charges on January 1 and EPA notified the city the wastewater treatment plant is in compliance.

Councilman Matthew Johnson will hold office hours from 7 to 9 am, Monday, January 7 at McDonald’s for any constituent voices.

Riedel, who had been on the council since 2012, shared her thoughts on her departure. She also spoke of recent actions of the Mozingo Advisory Board, concerning the future plans of the RV park.