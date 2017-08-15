The Maryville City Council announced its goals for the upcoming fiscal year during the regular meeting August 14, including building a $4 million public safety facility.

Other goals include:

•South Main Street Improvements Phase I, which will begin at the intersection of South Avenue and continue to approximately the north entrance of Wal-Mart.

•Improving city infrastructure by budgeting for a significant investment in the asphalt mill and overlay streets and improvements to the sanitary sewer system.

• Establishing the Mozingo Conference Center as a community and regional asset.

During the meeting, the third change order for the Mozingo Conference Center, totaling $41,976, was approved. The change order fixes several design flaws within the plans as well as structural issues.

The original plans placed some support beams too far apart to hold load bearing weight. This issue has been resolved. Other items in the change order include adding rebar to the concrete loading dock, upgrading the wiring to copper, wrapping steel framing for decorative reasons and adding window film to increase utility efficiency.

City staff is no longer able to keep up with the demands of the labor-intensive concrete road and sidewalk repairs within the city, due to working on other projects. The council entered a one-year contract with JD Bishop Construction, LLC, Meadville, for on-call concrete replacement work. The contract locks in the company’s rates for the following year and does not list a total amount projected to spend.

The city will spend the remaining budgeted $12,000 by Saturday, September 30 with the company. The following streets are on the list for concrete panel replacements: Country Club, Aurora, Chick, Gard, Parkdale, Brentwood, James and Burris.

A lot split for 121 East Lincoln Street, owned by John and Mary Archer, was approved. Tract one will be 0.44 acres and consist of the commercial property located at 829 South Main Street. The second tract will be 0.34 and includes the residence located at 121 East Lincoln Street. The owners said they are hopeful the lot split will make the properties more appealing to potential buyers.

The council approved the Meyer Auto Center Car Show, which will be from 8 am to 3 pm, Saturday, September 2. The 200th block of North Market Street will be closed for the event.

City Manager Greg McDanel stated the following in his report:

•The 2017 asphalt mill and overlay project is completed and city staff will paint stripes this week.

•Sewer cleaning and inspection of 2.5 linear miles of sanitary sewer mains will begin in mid-September.

•A new portable water treatment composite sampler was purchased for $4,500. A second sampler will be included in next year’s budget.

•Kyle Easter was nominated for the PGA Youth Player Development Award.

•The PGA Junior League had 25 members. The Junior Golf camps had 185 campers from 21 towns and four states.

•Maryville Public Safety officers, Adam James and Patrick Gomez, Sgt. Jeremy Ferris and Police Chief Keith Woods attended a diversity training at Northwest Missouri State University.

•The Mozingo driving range has been completed and seeded down. It is expected to be open for play in the spring of 2018.

•The Mozingo Haunted Campground will be Saturday, October 28 and will include a seven-mile and 5K trail run among other events.