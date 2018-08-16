The Maryville City Council heard citizens, approved placing a tax proposal on the November ballot and held a lively discussion regarding the new Maryville Public Safety facility.

Upon a request made during the last council meeting by Councilman Matt Johnson, City Manager Greg McDanel led a discussion over the status of the new MPS facility. McDanel said the architecture building plan is still being worked on, but that there are preliminary designs the council can study. One design had a proposed $8 million budget, which is double the $4 million the council approved. Johnson expressed disappointment that WSK&F Architects Inc. would propose a building with a price tag so much higher than what the city requested.

After much discussion between the council, McDanel and Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Wood, it was decided McDanel would go back to the firm and find a design closer to the city’s budget using value engineering as a cost saving measure. Councilwoman Renee Riedel also shared the possibility of saving money on the South Main project by the use of grants and moving some of that budgeted money toward the MPS facility.

McDanel also brought up an ordinance to put a 2.375 percent use tax proposal on the November ballot. The tax would be for online purchases from out-of-state vendors in the same way a sales tax is collected on purchases made at brick and mortar stores and would fluctuate to match the sales tax’s rise or fall. The sales tax and use tax would never be paid together. After a brief discussion about the tax, the city council voted unanimously for the proposal to be added to the ballot. McDanel said he would enjoy meeting with various community organizations to discuss the tax to educate the public on the use tax.

Maryville resident Kara Puche addressed the council, on behalf of herself and neighbors, about a SuddenLink cable that was installed in their yards without notice or explanation. Puche said she and neighbors contacted SuddenLink multiple times since the cable’s installation requesting it be removed to no avail. Mayor Rachael Martin said a member of the council had a similar problem in the past. The council was able to solve that issue quickly by getting in contact with SuddenLink. Martin said she and the council would work on this issue for Puche and her neighbors.

The council heard and approved two separate event requests. The Annual Community Pep Rally received approval to take place from 5 to 8:30 pm, Thursday, August 16. The event will feature vendors, a concert and a pep rally to support Maryville High School athletics. It will result in the closure of the 300 block of North Main and the 100 block of East Third Street.

Another event approved was the first annual Ben’s Stockings of Hope 5k Run presented by Marsha Martin. The run will start at 8 am, Saturday, September 22 and will result in no road closures; however, there will be signs alerting drivers. Proceeds from the event will go to the Ben’s Stockings of Hope program.

The council approved a series of additional ordinances as well. An ordinance will acknowledge a petition to annex certain property located along North Dewey Street and schedule an August 27 public hearing regarding the annexation. A ordinance amending chapter 715: sewer discharge of industrial waste, section 715.130: local limits, of the municipal code of Maryville was approved. The ordinance allows more flexibility in meeting biological oxygen demand and total suspended solids limits.

An ordinance to execute a base agreement with JViation, Inc. for engineering services at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. The final ordinance passed was to accept the stormwater management plan for Casey’s General Store to be located at 1925 South Main Street.

The city manager’s report featured a discussion of the recent 911 consolidation meeting and that lake levels are remaining steady at about 16.9. There was also an announcement of the Saturday, September 1 Santa Cops golf tournament.