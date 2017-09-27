The Maryville City Council saw a full room of city employees, with standing room only, September 25, where the council changed the employee insurance companies, adopted the FY18 budget and disregarded the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendations.

The council did not follow the recommendation of the planning and zoning board regarding James Richardson’s request for a special permit for his business, Northwest Equipment Rental LLC, located at 201 East First Street.

Richardson stated he chose the property since it was zoned commercial as a C-2. However, he was not aware that in order to have construction equipment, the property needs to be zoned commercial as a C-3. Because the property is not adjacent to a C-3 property, it can not be rezoned.

Richardson currently keeps one of each piece of each of his rental equipment inventory parked in his parking lot to show customers what he has available. He stated that the rest of the equipment is stored at another location. He asked for a special use permit to continue his business for five years; then he would look at relocating the business.

The zoning board approved his request earlier this month, stating the machinery on the lot could only be three-by five-foot in size. However, the council let the request die for lack of a motion.

The council did approve the rezoning of MTE Office Center’s property located at 213 North Vine Street from an R-4 to a C-2. They also approved Jason and Renae Luke’s application, changing the zone of their property located at 200 North Dewey Street from an R-4 to a C-2.

The fiscal year 2017 budget, which will end September 30, was amended to create a balanced budget.

The city entered into a financial services agreement with Piper Jaffray and Company, Kansas City, until December 2022. The company, with fees that are contingent upon the services, offers financial advice and monitors bonds and debt to see if refinancing would decrease payments and interest as well as performing other services.

The council approved changing the city’s procurement policy, updating it from its original 1991 document. The changes include increasing the threshold of spending limits for department heads from $1,000 to $2,000 and increasing the purchase limit of the city manager from $5,000 to $10,000. This results that only items costing more than $10,000 will be brought before the city council for approval. Purchases that cost less than that amount may be approved by the city manager.

It was approved to accept the recommendation of the Mozingo Advisory Board, increasing the cabin rates by 10 percent, changing the reserveable RV sites to $25 per night with a one-time reservation fee of $10 and to have the Maryville School District and the Nodaway County Commissioners choose two applicants to serve on the board.

DS Painting, LLC, Maryville, was awarded the $54,442 bid for concrete stained flooring and painting for the lower level of the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Conference Center.

City Manager Greg McDanel reported that the water treatment plant had a chlorine tank cleaned for $2,385.

Visu-Sewer, St. Louis, has begun inspecting and lining 2.5 linear miles of sewer mains to reduce inflow and infiltrations of storm water. Their workers have started on South Alco Street.

The Extreme Cowboy Racing Series will be Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park’s equestrian campground. City staff is expecting 100 participants.

The airport apron project at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport has started. The runway improvement project won the national excellence in paving award.

During a closed session, the council reached a tentative agreement to purchase 1.7 acres of land from the Maryville R-II School District located at First and Vine Streets to build the new Maryville Public Safety facility. McDanel stated that the amount of the purchase is undisclosed at this time, however, the vote was unanimous to proceed.