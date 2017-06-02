The Maryville City Council approved three parade requests during its regular meeting May 24.

The Flag Day bike parade celebration was approved for 4:30 to 7 pm, Wednesday, June 14. The parade will begin at 6:15 pm and will travel along Franklin Place then move to the sidewalks along East Seventh Street and North Main Street. Children’s activities will be offered at Franklin Park following the parade.

The Nodaway County Fair parade was approved for Saturday, July 15. Setup will begin at 7:30 am and the parade will start at 9:30 am. The route will follow the same route as last year, beginning at Lamkin Gym, moving along College Avenue/West Fourth Street to North Buchanan Street, turning south on North Buchanan Street and disbursing at the intersection of West Second Street.

The county parade requires 10 public safety officers for three hours at a rate of $30 per hour for a total of $900. The street department provides two workers to place barricades and block streets. After paying for overtime, that total comes to $120.

The Northwest Missouri State University Homecoming Parade was approved for 9 am, Saturday, October 21. Paying 10 public safety officers and two street maintenance crew members for four hours brings the cost to $1,360. The route will begin near the football stadium along College Avenue/West Forth Street, head east to North Market Street, turn north on Market Street and disperse there.

Travis Pierson and Larry Haataja were appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission Board.

Jody Strauch, Amber Galbraith, Barbara Nelson and Sandy Smail were approved to fill vacant positions or reappointed on the Maryville Public Library Board. Robert Sheil resigned from his position.

Loretta Kissinger was reappointed to the Maryville Housing Authority Board for another term.

Charley Wagner addressed the council asking about his options for running a sewer line to the house he is building on his second lot. Currently, code states he needs to run a new line from the street, which would tear up the street. He requested to have the new house on the same line as his shop’s bathroom. City Manager Greg McDanel stated he would visit with him about his options later in the week.

It was approved to adopt a grievance procedure in the employee handbook. The policy is required to stay in compliance with the Start Smart Grant, which is funding the preschool facility at SSM Health St. Francis. Complaints need to be filed with the city’s human resource officer within 10 days. A response will be issued within 30 days following an investigation. The complainant may request a reconsideration by the mayor within 10 days of receiving the response.

Four new furnaces in the street and maintenance facility will be replaced by J&L Heating and Cooling LLC, Maryville, for $9,967.96, which is $967 over budget. Staff has saved money by not hiring a maintenance worker and will use the salary savings to purchase the furnaces.

The city has entered into a contract with Premier Pyrotechnics, Inc., Richland, for a $15,000 fireworks show for the 2017 Fourth of July celebration. The city has budgeted $6,000 and is looking for sponsors to pay the remaining costs. Sponsors also get advertising spots throughout the year at the golf courses and other venues.

The council approved to renew the contract with Masek Golf Car Company for an additional four years beginning in November for $4,860 a month for a total of $233,280 over the four years.

The Yamaha golf cart fleet at Mozingo Lake and Recreation Park will increase from 50 to 75 carts with two utility vehicles, a range picker and a beverage cart. Although the contract for the 25 extra carts does not begin until November, Masek agreed to bring the additional 25 golf carts to the park now to be used during this year’s peak season at no additional cost. The carts will feature foldable windshields, sand and seed bottles, custom logo decals, sweater baskets, cup holders, coolers, USB outlets and attachable ball washer/club cleaners.