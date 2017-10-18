The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is excited to present the third annual Christmas parade.

The parade is set for 6:30 pm, Friday, December 1 and will follow its traditional route, from Second and Main Streets, north to Franklin Park.

The Chamber is asking for non-profit organizations to nominate a Grinch to represent their group. It can be the director, an employee or board member, whomever the organization chooses.

Nominations will be collected until Tuesday, October 31, when a random selection of five nominations will be made. The five nominees will be notified and have their pictures on jars in businesses around the community. Every dollar is equivalent to a vote for that nominee to become the Grinch of Maryville’s Christmas parade.

The Grinch nominee who has the most votes will not only be the Grinch marshal of the Christmas parade, but the non-profit they represent will receive all of the money collected in the voting process.

The 2016 Grinch marshal, Rick Gonzalez, represented the New Nodaway Humane Society. The humane society received $1,275.54.

All nominations can be sent to chamber@maryvillechamber.com, faxed to 660.582.3071 or mailed to 408 North Market, Maryville.