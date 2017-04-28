The Maryville R-II Board of Education met on April 18 to reorganize.

Roger Baker, Jason Haer and Sean Wiedmaier were sworn in for another term. Wiedmaier was voted to become president; Josh McKim was voted in as vice president.

It was approved to renew the district’s Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance with Randy Arnold Insurance, Maryville.

Walter Concrete Construction, Maryville, was awarded the $67,000 bid to replace concrete around the back of Eugene Field Elementary, the middle school handicap area, a portion of the front circle drive at the high school and the back side of the driveway leading to Northwest Technical School.

It was approved to add a National Honor Society sponsor, FCCLA sponsor and FBLA sponsor to the extra duty pay schedule.

The board approved to list surplus items for sale including a 1993 Dodge Dakota pickup.

The school has released a proposal request for technology equipment. Administration is looking into getting a separate internet connection for the middle school and the elementary school to help with bandwidth.

The district has 42 students registered for kindergarten next year.

Middle school student Alex Myers finished fifth in the State Geography Bee.

The maintenance team has been mowing, installed carpet in the FEMA building hallways, roughed in the electrical in the elementary GO project remodel and painted.

Maintenance supervisor Adam Townsend applied for and received a KCP&L lighting rebate for $285.

The following resignations were accepted: Regina Felzke and Ellie Martin, 21st Century Grant workers; Ellie Martin, lunchroom supervisor; Kelly Bostwick, second grade teacher; Michelle Corson, academic team assistant sponsor; Mitchell Colson, wrestling assistant coach; and Heather Griffith, part-time office manager at ACES.

The following individuals were recommended for hire: Crystal Combs, FBLA sponsor; Marci Behrens, culinary arts sponsor; Bing Boettner, National Technical Honor Society sponsor; Carissa Everhart, elementary school nurse; Stephanie Scofield, second grade; Nikki Chubick, first grade; Lauren Carr, middle school vocal teacher, Darbi Fuhrman, middle school para; Jonnie Kemerling, high school English; JoAnna Baker, high school dance team head coach; Avery Bailey, high school softball assistant coach; Dale Reuter, high school boys soccer head coach; and Vicki Brod was reassigned as the high school registrar and guidance secretary.