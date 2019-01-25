The Maryville board of education met on January 16 to address the following business items.

• Within the consent agenda, which was accepted, was a list of items deemed as surplus and an agreement with Northwest Missouri State University for university students to receive field experience under the supervision of a certified school counselor.

• Spoke to the second reading of the 2019-2020 calendar with 169 student attendance days and the graduation day being May 17.

• MSBA 17 policy updates were accepted.

Personnel

• Authorized an additional paraprofessional in the early childhood center for 20 hours per week.

• During closed session, the following personnel items were addressed:

Substitute lists were approved.

Reassignment of Nate Wehmeyer to 2019/20 instrumental music assistant director at high and middle school with pending renewal of contract.

Employed Tim Gilham, 2019/20 instrumental music director at high and middle school; Davina Jones-Gilham, 2019/20 vocational resource educator at technical school; and Chelsea Wells, 2018/19 part-time paraprofessional at early childhood center.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht was given a one-year extension on her contract through June 30, 2022.

Reports

• Head Football Coach Matt Webb demonstrated new helmet safety aspects.

• Albrecht recognized Sandra Wood as the district’s representative to the statewide teacher of the year and Mike Nolde as the staffer of the year. She also told the Annual Performance Report is available to the district administration and will be public February 1. Another news item was the Northwest Missouri superintendent group will have a roundtable meeting in February in the Maryville Performing Arts Center.

• Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz spoke to the technology team’s process to prepare for the next school year and the progress of monitoring of federal programs.

• Student Services Director Katie Neubauer told of an increase of students receiving services through the special education department with 12 being in the Early Childhood Center.

• Early Childhood Center Director Michelle McCollum reported on three new paraprofessionals and a new intern for spring semester.

• Eugene Field Principal Philip Pohren shared the students’ appreciation to the district’s bus drivers by having an event, Donuts for Drivers, before Christmas break.

• Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts shared the building has four student teachers.

• High School Principal Thom Alvarez announced Mason Walk has received his commission to the US Naval Academy and the US Air Force Academy.

• Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham told of grants in the future which deal with enhancements in Project Lead the Way and the management of the SACC grant.

• Activities Director Mat Beu spoke about the grade point average certificates with student athletes and spring practices to begin in four weeks.

• The written maintenance report announced upcoming playground work, lights, plumbing and new thermostats to regulate heat in several spaces.